Rihanna Shows Off Shoe Line, Whole Lot More for Manolo Blahnik (photos!)

Rihanna teased photos of her new shoe line for upscale footwear company Manolo Blahnik and showed off a whole lot more in the process. The shoes are just as outrageously sexy as she is. The new line is called “So Stoned.”

The Barbadian singer knows all about that; her designs are nothing if not trippin’.

In one revealing photo, the 29-year-old singer posed on a balcony overlooking the sea, wearing only a floor-length fur coat. (Yikes! That’s not going to go over well with animal rights groups.)

She’s named her Manolo Blahnik sandals”poison ivy.”

It’s not hard to see why. The sandals have that gladiator look with straps climbing her calves adorned with colorful flowers. The heels are at least five inches.

In another shot, Riri showed off her bare shoulders in a off-the-shoulder peasant dress, with her long legs stretched out luxuriously to feature her sandals.

The limited-edition collection also features a mid-heeled Spice mule, a high-heeled Bajan Princess mule and a strappy Purple Chalice high heel, according to the company.

Rihanna was obviously ecstatic about the new line. She’s been making major inroads into fashion on top of her music career.

“SO STONED” collection is dropping! My hands down favorite collaboration with @manoloblahnikhq,” she wrote on her Instagram post.

The shoe line will be released July 6.

Check out her photos below, let us know your thoughts