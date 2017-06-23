Jennifer Lopez Denies Photoshopping: JLo's Weight Loss Diet Secrets

Jennifer Lopez shut down Internet trolls who accused of her Photoshopping an Instagram selfie, saying the haters mistook a smudge for editing.

The brouhaha erupted after Lopez posted an Instagram snapshot of her washboard abs. JLo’s stomach looked as flat and toned as it did in February (see photo, above left).

Instagram users immediately accused Jennifer of Photoshopping the selfie after noticing a smudge on the bottom right-hand side of the snapshot.

“Nice Photoshop, girl!!!” one hater wrote. “You also look good without it. Don’t be insecure.”

That’s when Lopez clapped back: “Omg … Just a smudge on the mirror…lol…not photoshop.

It’s laughable that anyone would accuse Lopez of Photoshopping a picture to make herself look fitter when everyone knows she’s in fantastic shape, thanks to diet and exercise, as TheImproper has reported.

Besides, JLo isn’t Kim Kardashian, who has to aggressively Photoshop all the cellulite off her gigantic, deformed butt in all her selfies.

Lopez has always been a natural beauty who shuns plastic surgery, Botox, liposuction and all the other cosmetic tricks plastic celebrities like Kim K. employ.

At 47, Jennifer Lopez is hotter than ever, thanks to a low carb diet and fat-blasting Tracy Anderson workouts.

“Jennifer does the Tracy Anderson Method, which includes muscular structure work and between nine and 13 different exercises,” said Anderson.

Anderson’s workouts with JLo combine high-intensity cardio dance exercise with strength-training using body weight and high repetitions done with small weights (no more than 3 pounds).

Tracy, who also trains Gwyneth Paltrow, revealed her weight loss secrets in her book, Tracy Anderson’s 30-Day Method.

Jennifer Lopez used to follow a vegan diet, but now sticks to a mostly low-carb diet. Thanks to her youthful good looks, JLo can still attract younger hunks, like former New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez, 41.