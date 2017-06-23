Pussy Riot Slams Oliver Stone: 'No Riot - No Pussy,' Rock Group Proclaims

Pussy Riot, the all-female Russian rock band collective can teach America’s tepid artists a thing or two about politics and pop music. They called for more activism and slammed Director Oliver Stone in a Cannes Lion presentation.

The group, which includes three, five or seven members at any given time, has used their music and performance art to protest Russian President Vladimir Putin’s oligarchy.

Rock and roll, of course, was born out of protest in reaction to the uptight social norms of the 1950s and the military adventurism and corporatism of the 1960s.

American youth culture, from the music to blue jeans flowed east during those years and helped bring down the Communist system in Eastern Europe and ultimately Russia itself.

Now what goes around is coming around.

advertisement





In fact, during Cannes Lions yesterday (June 23), bandmembers Maria Alyokhina and Nadezhda Tolokonnikova started their presentation with a quote from American revolutionary patriot Thomas Paine’s seminal work “The Rights of Man.”

“Independence is my happiness, and I view things as they are without regard to place or person. My country is the world. And, my religion is to do good,” said Alyokhina.

Significantly, they slammed director Oliver Stone for his fawning interview of the Russian oligarch.

“It was very obvious that he is very comfortable in this position and he doesn’t want any critics,” Tolonnikova said.

She spoke against a backdrop of posters that laid out their manifesto: “No Riot – No Pussy” and “Patriarchy is Boring,” according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The group supports Bernie Sanders because of his progressive politics. “He’s rocking, and I think he will be the next president of the United States,” said Tolokonnikova.

Electing Hillary Clinton president also would have been great for women, they added.

After living under harsh repression at home, Tolokonnikova said doesn’t even like to say President Donald Trump’s name.

“I don’t even like to say his name because he really likes when people say his name, this guy that’s the president; it’s like the C-word but it’s the T-word,” she said.

She was particularly critical of Stone’s interview. She told THR in a separate interview:

“He’s a well-known leftist and some Western leftists, unfortunately for me because I’m a leftist, think the enemy of your enemy is your friend,””I think he’s part of the global oligarchy and it’s pretty weird to me that a person who is supposedly supporting the left like Oliver Stone would interview Vladimir Putin. He believes that someone should oppose American exceptionalism and American imperialism, and I think so too; I think there are ugly features of American contemporary politics and it wants to be the global policeman starting proxy wars – but that is exactly what Vladimir Putin is doing.”

“He is completely closing his eyes to the facts of inequality in Russia, and he’s talking to a man who has made a small circle of his friends billionaires, and he’s not asking those questions,” she added.

Tolokonnikova also said that American media is focusing too much on Russian interference in the American election, because it bolsters Putin’s image at home.

But a day of reckoning is coming, at least in the United States.