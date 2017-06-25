Vladimir Putin Is a Badass Boss: Honors Soldier Despite Heavy Rain

Vladimir Putin might be a thug, but he’s also a patriotic leader who loves his countrymen.

Putin stood in torrential rain to salute fallen soldiers on the Day of Memory and Sorrow in Moscow. The event commemorated June 22, 1941 — the day Hitler broke his allegiance to Joseph Stalin and invaded Russia.

In the ensuing battle against the Nazis, 26 million Russians died, either through starvation or battle.

Russian Pres. Putin stands in pouring rain Thursday in marking the 76th anniv. of the Nazi invasion of the Soviet Union. pic.twitter.com/6W7Wd9xZIp — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) June 22, 2017

While many in the crowd shielded themselves from the heavy rain with umbrellas, Putin chose to do without, standing in respectful silence in the downpour.

Putin later laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during the somber ceremony.

The infamous hacker Kim Dotcom used the Putin rain photo to troll former president Barack Obama in a hilarious Twitter mashup.

Vladimir Putin is a polarizing figure who’s beloved by many Russians, Slavs and people in the Baltic states (my brother’s wife is a gorgeous 2o-something Latvian med student who loves Putin and says other Latvians do also). Many South Koreans also have great affection for Putin, because one of his daughters is married to a Korean scientist.

But many people despise the former KGB agent, saying he’s a thug who has bullied and killed his way to power.

One thing everyone knows about Putin is that he’s an avid sportsman who works out almost every day, lifting weights, doing judo, swimming, horseback riding and playing hockey.

Putin has repeatedly said judo taught him a lot of important lessons about life and being successful. He said discipline is the way to true freedom.

“Sports as judo teach people to relate to each other,” Putin said. “They teach us to respect a partner, teach us to understand that an externally weak partner can not only put up worthy resistance, but, if you relax and take too much for granted, may even win.”

Judo master Jigoro Kano agreed. “Judo is the way to the most effective use of both physical and spiritual strength,” Kano wrote in Kodokan Judo: The Essential Guide to Judo.

“By training you in attacks and defenses, it refines your body and your soul and helps you make the spiritual essence of Judo a part of your very being.”

As for his fitness secrets at age 64, Putin says it’s simple: Diet and exercise.

“How does one control weight? By not overeating,” Vlad said. “How does one stay in shape? One plays sports. There are no magic pills here.”