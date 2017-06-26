Chris Brown Can't Escape Violence That Has Marred His Career

was at the center of another brawl, this time, at aafter-party last night. Although he dodged the physical altercation, his entourage did the heavy lifting against rap trio Migos.

Brown’s career has been marred by violent episodes that began with his 2009 beatdown of then-girlfriend Rihanna.

He’s been in and out of trouble ever since.

Most recently, ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran was granted a five-year restraining order, preventing Brown from coming anywhere near her, because he’s prone to violence.

Even though they split three years ago, Tran told the court Brown is still threatening violence against her.

The 29-year-old sometime model told the judge Brown had beaten her before, and she feared for her safety.

In the latest incident, entourages for both acts got into a shoving match and finally came to blows, according to gossip site TMZ.

A member of Chris’ entourage pushed rapper Quavo, according to the gossip site. Someone from Migos camp jumped into the fray and fists were thrown.

Brown was not directly involved, but he was confronted outside by Migos and some friends.

The two groups were able to talk it out and the situation ended without further violence.

Police arrived on the scene but did no make any arrests.