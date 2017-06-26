Beyonce Twins Out of Danger: Leave Hospital for Lavish Malibu Mansion

Beyonce and Jay-Z have reportedly taken their twin babies home from hospital, even though one of the children weighed just three pounds at birth by Cesarean section June 12.

Both babies, a boy and a girl, were born prematurely.

They were kept at UCLA Medical Center and placed under lights, because they were suffering from jaundice. The condition is caused when the liver produces too much bilirubin, causing yellow hued skin.

The hospital reportedly cleared the babies to go home last week, according to gossip site TMZ.

The family, including, five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy and Beyonce mom Tina Knowles, are staying at a rented Malibu mansion that reportedly costs $400,000 a month.

The property, known as La Villa Contenta, is situated on 6.3 acres that include extensive gardens, a landscaped desert area and a tennis court. The house also has an indoor swimming pool.

Beyonce and Jay have remained tight-lipped about the twins, but Beyonce dad Mathew Knowles, confirmed theie arrival on social media.