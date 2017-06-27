Breaking News, Gossip, Pop Culture, Arts, Music, Theater, Film&TV, Fashion, Events | TheImproper.com

COMEDY

Stephen Colbert Couldn't Dodge Trump Russia Story... Even in Russia (See!)

Russian Intelligence a Hardcore Fan, He Says

By , June 26th, 2017

Stephen Colbert return from Russia to talk about the biggest story in the United States. That would be Russia. (Photo: ScreenCap)

Stephen Colbert is glad to be back in the U.S. of A., after traveling to Russia. He got a firsthand taste of what it’s like living a police state, where Big Papa Putin has eyes everywhere.

“I don’t know if you knew this, but I was in Russia last week,” he told the audience.

“Ah…you know who did know I was in Russia? Russian intelligence. Hardcore fans, evidently… followed me everywhere,” he said.

“Also got some attention from American intelligence. A couple guys seemed to pop up everywhere we went,” he added.

Colbert mockingly agreed how “important” it was to keep comedians under surveillance. “I could be giving state secrets to the Russians,” he said.

“Oh wait, someone’s already got that covered,” he added to audience guffaws.

Right… that someone would be the PresidentDonald Trump. He blabbed highly classified information about the Middle East in an oval office meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak.

It was the same meeting where he told the Russians our FBI Director was a “nut job.”

Right, that guy.

During an interview on Evening Urgant, a Russian late-night talk show hosted by Ivan Urgant, Colbert kept the jokes flowing by announcing for President in 2020.

“I thought it would be better to cut out the middle man and just tell the Russians myself,” he chided.

Check out the video below, let us know your thoughts and be sure to follow IM on Twitter for the latest in late night comedy.




About the Author: Keith Girard is Editor and Pubilsher of TheImproper, New York City’s cutting edge arts, entertainment pop culture and lifestyle Web magazine. Before that, he was editor-in-chief of Billboard magazine and a reporter for the Washington Post among other media positions.

June 26th, 2017



