DeMario Was Fall Guy in Bachelor Sex Scandal; Should He Return to Show?

took almost all the heat for an explosive sex scandal that rocked ABC reality series “Bachelor in Paradise.” But now that he’s been cleared, should he be allowed to return to the show?

The show was sidelined after DeMario was filmed in a sexual encounter wit fellow contestant Corinne Olympios.

Initially, it appeared that DeMario performed a sex act on Corinne while she was unconscious and, therefore, unconsenting. That’s a prima facie case of sex assault.

But a subsequent Warner Bros. Television investigation concluded that Olympios was fully aware and an active participant.

Earlier in the filming she had also made out with two other contestants, according to other reports.

That put Jackson in the clear. Now, ABC is trying to figure out whether he should return to the show and, if so, in what capacity, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

It’s a sticky situation, to say the least (no pun intended, well maybe).

Jackson is African-American and Olympios is white. Not surprisingly, the initial allegations were freighted with racial overtones.

“When you’re a man, an African-American man, you always look for things that can help you out,” Jackson told to E! News last night.

He claimed Olympios was the “aggressor” during the incident. He said she asked him to continue their “hot and heavy” encounter in the pool, and she “made sure the cameras followed us.”

Jackson is considering an open invitation to return from Paradise producers, according to former “Bachelor” stars Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti, who made the revelation on an iHeartRadio podcast.

In the face of the investigation’s findings, ABC and Warner Bros. are over a barrel. Jackson’s after the incident occurred opens the door for him to sue for defamation at the very least.

So, there is a real incentive to smooth things over and let Jackson pick up where he left off, as a contestant on the show.

“He’s had two instances where he’s looked like the bad guy and in both instances he says he’s innocent,” said E! News correspondent Melanie Bromley.

“He went on Bachelor in Paradise to redeem himself, he now feels like that has been an unfair chance and wants to redeem himself again,” she added.

One of the show’s producers filed a complaint about the sex scene and the footage has never aired. Production was halted after that, although enough video is in the can for another episode, according to THR.

Jackson, however, wants the footage to air to prove his innocence. Olympios has lawyered up. Hollywood attorney Marty Singer is examining her options.

“Bachelor in Paradise” is set to air later this summer on ABC. Should Jackson be allowed to return to the show?

Let us know your thoughts and be sure to follow IM on Twitter for the latest reality television news.