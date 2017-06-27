Stella Maxwell Returns to Victoria’s Secret in Hot, Black Lingerie (photos!)

Stella Maxwell has been getting a lot of attention lately paling around Europe with lover Kristen Stewart, but she has a day job with Victoria’s Secret and sizzles in a sexy new line of black lingerie.

Maxwell, 27, who is Northern Irish, debuted with the brand in its 2014 fashion show and joined its elite corps of Angels a year later.

Last year, her over-the-top sexuality was recognized by Maxim magazine. She was named No. 1 on its annual “Hot 100 List.”

The willowy five-foot, nine-inch tall model was born in Belgium, raised in Australia and New Zealand and now jets between Los Angeles and New York City.

“I think fashion is a powerful tool,” she said about her profession in a 2015 interview.

“If it’s used in a thoughtful and respectful way it can really do so much. Make a person feel beautiful and it encourages expression and creativity,” she added.

Maxwell is known for her sharp mind (Scrabble is her favorite game) and whirlwind personality. Apparently, she’s well suited for Stewart.

