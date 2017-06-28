Debra Messing, of Will & Grace Fame, Campaigns Against TrumpCare

Debra Messing, best known for her eight-year run as Grace Adler on the NBC sitcom “Will & Grace,” has launched an appeal through a social action group to defeat Republican efforts to kill the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

Messing, 48, made the appeal through an email blast on behalf of Organizing for Action (OFA) .

The group fights for “social justice” on a grass roots level, according to its Web Site.

“My role as Grace on ‘Will & Grace’ is the thing I’m second-most proud of. The first is being a mom,” Messing says in the appeal.

“And as a mom, I really care about the trajectory of our country. Because what we do right now has consequences for decades, even generations.

“It determines whether we’re a country that’s inclusive, compassionate, and tolerant.

“Or not.”

At issue, is the Senate effort to ramrod a bill through Congress to repeal the ACA, also known as ObamaCare. Messing says the consequences will be devastating if enacted.

“It would harm the millions of Americans living with pre-existing conditions; the women and families who depend on the essential services Planned Parenthood provides; and the children, the disabled, and the elderly currently getting crucial care through Medicaid,” she pleads.

“All to give a massive tax break to the wealthy.”

The ACA is financed in part by a surtax on high-income households. If the Senate bill becomes law, wealthy families would get a significant tax break.

Meanwhile, 23 million people who are not insured would be priced out of the market, a prospect Messing calls “not humane.”

“That’s why staying silent right now is not an option,” she said. “We have to protect each other.”

“This isn’t some abstract issue. What happens this week could affect our parents, our children, and our friends who are bravely fighting illnesses.

“We can’t turn our back on them, and the people elected to represent us shouldn’t, either.”

Make no mistake: We are fighting for the soul of our country right now,” she said.

The email contains a link to an OFA Web site seeking new members.

“Will & Grace” ran on NBC from Sept. 1998 to May 2006.

Messing won five acting awards including a Primetime Emmy for her role on the show.