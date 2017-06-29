Lana Del Rey Explains How Her Retro-60s Rock Is Very Today (photos!)

Lana Del Rey seems to be fixated on the 1960s, but says in a new interview her music is very rooted in the present. “The current landscape jolts you into being present, if you’re not crazy,” she says.

Del Rey, real name Elizabeth Grant, sat down for the interview in V magazine with rock legend Stevie Nicks of ’70s group Fleetwood Mac.

Acknowledging that she is inspired by the past, Del Rey, nonetheless, says her music speaks to the present.

“If you’re a normal person, you’re suddenly aware and watching everything to be able to speak my mind through music right in the present moment.”

The 32-year-old singer, who is known for her dreamy, highly stylize music, says her music is infused with a “feeling of freedom and lightness being in the present moment.”

Lana’s latest album Lust for Life is all about time and love, she says.

“I knew that the first song I wanted to put out was ‘Love’ because of everything you and I have been talking about so far. It’s just the age-old thing: love is all there is. And I really was feeling that way.”

She explains:

“There’s definitely been a feeling of freedom and lightness being in the present moment. That brings on that lust for life feeling, when you don’t have all of those feelings about the past weighing you down. I remember an interview that you did once where you said, ‘Around every corner there’s an adventure waiting to happen,’ and I’m kind of in that zone right now. I just feel like whatever each day brings me is something that I need and I want. It’s just time. Time has brought me here.”

Lana also explains how her new album is different from her previous work.

“It’s funny, it’s been a minute since I’ve gone through my records, but I did do it recently and I hear so much of my own self and my own stories, but I don’t get as much of the outside world as I thought [I would]. This record is really different,” she says.

“When there were the women’s marches, I was writing about that. There was enough space in my mind to really absorb everything,” she adds.

“I think I was very much in the mix of culture in California over the last five years, but it feels good to feel more connected to a wider world.”

Beside music, Del Rey has become a major fashion icon and covers V Magazine’s Fall fashion preview.

She poses for Steven Klein for her cover shot, wearing Ralph Lauren and Balmain.

In her equestrian themed photo spread, she looks almost Edwardian in tailored jackets, riding boots and flowing capes.

Check out her photos, let us know your thought