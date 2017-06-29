Game of Thrones Emilia Clark Likens Hollywood Sexism to Racism

Emilia Clarke, the British actress who plays an alpha-female on HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” says sexism in Hollywood is like dealing with racism. Say What?

“I feel so naive for saying it, but it’s like dealing with racism,” she says.

As a white woman, Clarke can’t possibly fathom what it’s like to be an African-American actor in Hollywood. The barriers they face to land meaningful roles are substantial.

So comparing the two fails to do justice to either.

Otherwise, her point is well taken.

Both sexism and racism have been long-standing problems in the movie business. Black actors struggle for roles and actresses are often paid far less for similar work than male actors.

The 30-year-old actress says it took her a long time to recognize the injustice and now accepts it as part of her “daily life.”

“You’re aware of it, and you’re aware of it, but one day, you go, ‘Oh, my God, it’s everywhere!'” she says.

“Like you suddenly wake up to it and you go, ‘Wait a fucking second, are you … are you treating me different because I’ve got a pair of tits? Is that actually happening?’

“It took me a really long time to see that I do get treated differently. But I look around, and that’s my daily life,” she explains.

The ‘Game of Thrones’ star also said appearing naked in a scenes doesn’t mean she can’t be a feminist.

“Like, guess what? Yes, I’ve got mascara on, and I also have a high IQ, so those two things can be one and the same,” she told Rolling Stone magazine.

The London-born actress thinks she’s fortunate to play Daenerys Targaryen, one of several contenders for the Iron Throne, in the show.

“Women have been great rulers. And then for that to be a character that I’m known to play? That’s so fucking lucky.

“Anyone who seems to think that it’s not needed need only look at the political environment we’re all living in to be like, ‘Oh, no, it’s needed. It is needed.'”