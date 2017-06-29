Barbara Palvin Brings the Summer Heat in Erotic Splendor (see!)

Barbara Palvin is the epitome of erotic summer splendor in the July edition of Harper’s Bazaar’s Greece. She’s been called “absolutely exquisite looking” and a cross between Brooke Shields and Natalia Vodianova.

The Hungarian Model was also last year’s Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue “rookie of the year.”

Palvin cites Vodianova and UK supermodel Kate Moss as inspirations, but it’s clear she has her own brand of exotic beauty.

Barbara Palvin an Exotic Beauty in Harper’s

(Click Photos to Enlarge!)

She was discovered on a street in Budapest when she was just 13, and made her professional debut in 2006 in Spur magazine. She’s built a steady following ever since.

Palvin and pop lout Justin Bieber set tongues wagging at the 2012 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, after they flirted openly.

Palvin, then 19, created a tabloid frenzy when she tweeted a photo of them together. The next day they were spotted out with friends catching a Broadway show. But that’s as far as it went.

But Palvin quickly put the kibosh on the rumors.

Since then the accolades have kept rolling in.

Last year, Palvin was ranked number 14 on the Money Girls list, published by models.com. She also came in at No. 17 on Forbes’ magazine’s highest paid models in the world and was ranked 4th on Maxim Hot 100 list.

