Kendall, Kylie Jenner Latest Effort to Make Buck Leaves Them Red Faced

Kendall’s and Kylie Jenner’s latest effort to make a buck with a line of t-shirts featuring images of rappers The Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Shakur has created an uproar that left them red faced and chastened.

It seems the used the images without first asking ask permission from the dead rappers’ estates. Yikes!

But wait, there’s more. They were asking a whopping $125 a piece for the shirts.

The began marketing the shirts yesterday, drawing an almost instant rebuke from Voletta Wallace, the mother of Notorious B.I.G., real name Christopher Wallace.

“I am not sure who told @kyliejenner and @kendalljenner that they had the right to do this,” she captioned a photo of the shirt, notably marked out with an “X” on Instagram.

“The disrespect of these girls to not even reach out to me or anyone connected to the estate baffles me,” she added.

“I have no idea why they feel they can exploit the deaths of 2pac and my Son Christopher to sell a t-shirt. This is disrespectful, disgusting, and exploitation at its worst!!!”

The t-shirts actually featured images of the girls super-imposed over the images of the musicians.

The Jenners reportedly scrapped the line after the protest and both have apologized. But that may not be enough to satisfy the estate.

“While we appreciate that the Jenners have made an apology and pulled the unlawful and unauthorised items, this matter has yet to be resolved,” Wallace told People.

Kendall Jenner, 21, reportedly feels “very distressed,” according to a tabloid.

They issued the following statment:

“These designs were not well thought out and we deeply apologise to anyone that has been upset and/or offended, especially to the families of the artists. We are huge fans of their music and it was not our intention to disrespect these cultural icons in any way. The tee shirts have been pulled from retail and all images have been removed. We will use this as an opportunity to learn from these mistakes and again, we are very sorry.”

A report in low-flying gossip site HollywoodLife is off the mark. It claimed Kendall’s modeling career is now “radioactive” because of the incident.

Nothing could be further from the truth. The episode is likely to have no effect on her career.

And, it’s not her first public relations stumble.

Earlier this year, Kendall took heat after appearing in a Pepsi commercial that appeared to make light of the Black Lives Matter protest.

The ad was pulled from the air.