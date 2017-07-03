Sophie Turner Tells How She Learned About Oral Sex: It's Shocking!

Sophie Turner didn’t learn about sex from a magazine… or her parents. She learned from a television script. “‘Game of Thrones’ was my sex education,” the 21-year old actress says in a new interview.

Turner says she was just 12-years-old when she auditioned for the part of Sansa Stark in the HBO series and was just 15 when the show began airing.

Naturally, she had to review scripts before filming, and she peeked at the racy sections. They provided quite an education, she says.

“I’d be doing a read-through and we’d be talking about very graphic stuff,” she tells The Times of London.

“The first time I ever found out about oral sex was from reading the script. I was like … ‘Wow! People do that? That’s fascinating!’ I guess that was my sex education. Being on ‘Game of Thrones,'” she added.

Turner also reveals she feels a little hemmed in for being known as a “squeaky-clean” good girl in Hollywood.

“Sometimes I think, fuck it, sure, I’ll have a cigarette tonight. I’m young. I don’t care,” she says.

“Sometimes I just want to rebel and fight for the freedom that my normal friends have. But other times, as much as I hate to say it, I know that I’m kind of building a brand, I guess,” she adds.

Oddly enough, parents are most often the source of sex education and role-modeling in determining the sexual behavior of teens, according to a study by the National Campaign to Prevent Teen Pregnancy (NCPTP)

Just over one-third of teens (38 percent) said parents were the biggest influence on their sexual behavior — more than friends, the media, educators, siblings, or religious organizations, the study found.

The seventh and final season of “Game of Thrones” debuts July 16 at 9 p.m. on HBO.

