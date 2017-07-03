Are Emily Ratajkowski's Boobs Too Big for Hollywood to Handle? (photos!)

Emily Ratajkowski says boobs are great whether they are big or small. But Hollywood seems to have a problem with that. “People don’t want to work with me because my boobs are too big,” she protests in a new interview.

It’s hard to believe given Hollywood’s long love affair with big-breasted women, from Jayne Mansfield to Raquel Welch.

But it’s true, she tells the Australian edition of Harper’s Bazaar.

“There’s this thing that happens to me: ‘Oh, she’s too sexy’,” she says. “It’s like an anti-woman thing, that people don’t want to work with me because my boobs are too big.”

Ratajkowski burst into public consciousness when she appeared topless in Robin Thicke’s memorable music video for his song “Blurred Lines.” She’s since become an icon of modern sexuality.

But social media hasn’t always been kind, especially after she and Kim Kardashian appeared topless together in a selfie.

Emily was trying to make a point. She wanted to say it’s possible to be free with your body as a model and actress and still be considered a feminist. So long as you are the one deciding when to expose yourself, that is.

But appearing with Kim kind of blurred the message and both were criticized for self-aggrandizement (no pun intended, well maybe).

She’s also experienced push-back over her looks in fashion and acting.

Ratajkowski has struggled to escape Hollywood’s penchant for pigeonholing actresses.

“When people google my name they see this bikini-sex-symbol kind of thing and they’re scared to cast me as anything but that,” she said in another interview.

“So I’m taking a long and, I hope, high road of basically waiting for the parts that I’m most excited about, which can be really… annoying,” she adds.

Besides, she adds: “What’s wrong with boobs? They’re a beautiful feminine thing that needs to be celebrated. Like, who cares? They are great big, they are great small. Why should that be an issue?”

