Nina Agdal Rebounds From Leonardo DiCaprio With New Boyfriend

Nina Agdal, the hot Danish supermodel who has bounced around from celebrity to celebrity, is on the rebound again, this time after a breakup with actor Leonardo diCaprio. She’s reportedly got a new boyfriend.

Jack Brinkley-Cook, the son of ageless supermodel Christie Brinkley and Agdal, 25, are an item, according to The New York Post.

Jack, 22, is the spitting image of his mom and chisel-faced father Peter Cook, who famously split from Brinkley in a bitter divorce finalized two years ago.

Agdal and DiCaprio split in May. They dated for about a year.

From 2013 to early 2014, the Victoria’s Secret model was hot and heavy with British boy-bander Max George, of The Wanted.

Before that she also had a brief fling with Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine.

Although The Post’s Page Six claimed the relationship is “serious,” it’s more likely a hot summer fling for both.

Agdal and Cook have been spotted out and about in the Hamptons, the summer retreat for the rich on the east shore of Long Island.

They were in Montauk for the Fourth of July and were spotted in a “very public display of affection,” according to the paper.

Agdal’s swift rebound is being characterized as a ploy by some to make DiCaprio jealous, although both said their romance had run its course when they broke up.

The 42-year-old actor, a serial supermodel dater, and Agdal were an item at the Cannes Film Festival last year.

Check out Nina’s photos below.

Nina Agdal Smolders in Bare Necessities (Click Photos to Enlarge!)