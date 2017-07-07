Monkee Micky Dolenz, Mark Lindsay Headline '50 Summers of Love Tour'

The summer of ’67, forever known as “The Summer of Love,” is alive and well, thanks to Micky Dolenz of The Monkees and Mark Lindsay formerly of Paul Revere & The Raiders. They’re hitting the road next week on their “50 Summers of Love’ Tour.”

What were you doing during the “Summer of Love?”

I know what I was doing; I was on the back porch of my parents’ suburban Detroit home grooving to Paul Revere & The Raiders “Good Thing,” the Monkees album Headquarters and The Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.

All three of those distinct musical memories are coming together for a completely unique concert tour fittingly called “50 Summers of Love.”

It stars Monkee Dolenz and Lindsay, backed up and supported by one of the top touring Beatles’ tribute bands around: The Fab Four.

Whether or not you were around for the original Summer of Love, the “50 Summers of Love” tour promises to recreate the music, mood, mode and sounds of the era.

Love beads” and tie-dyed shirts optional!

The way this time-machine of a show is constructed, The Fab Four will open the show, performing their sound-alike versions of an entire set of 1967 Beatles tunes.

Even the intermission will have a classic feeling, supplied by a multimedia viewing of vintage clips and Batman-era TV commercials.

The main event continues with Dolenz and Lindsay trading hits and telling stories of their friendship, their chart rivalry, their careers and their status as two of America’s true ’60s “teen idols.”

Just to get everyone in the venue the chance to be part of this gigantic musical “love in,” the show will be capped off with Dolenz and Lindsay and The Fab Four leading an audience sing-along.

Although it seems like a straight-forward rock and roll, “50 Summers of Love” has a brilliant twist for the Dolenz-Lindsay set.

“We’ll both be onstage together for the whole show,” says Dolenz. “We’ll tell the stories and the memories behind the Summer of Love.”

“Luckily, Micky still hits all the notes, and can ‘kick ass’ and hopefully I can do the same thing, and we’re both pretty ‘high energy’ guys, so it’s gonna be a good show,” says Lindsay.

“We are not Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra, but it’s kinda that ‘Rat Pack’ feeling,” Lindsay says about the show.

“We get on stage and we’re very conversational with each other. We don’t mind putting each other down a little bit, and just having fun. We are on stage together about 95 percent of the time,” he adds.

Not only were Micky and Mark rivals on the record charts in the ’60s, on one occasion, they were competing for the same songs.

The Tommy Boyce and Bobby Hart song “(I’m Not Your) Steppin’ Stone,” was recorded first by Paul Revere & The Raiders.

But Lindsay’s record label wanted to release Barry Mann’s and Cynthia Weill’s hit “Kicks” first. It became one of their biggest hits.

When Boyce and Hart were told their song had been put on “hold,” they were not happy. In retaliation, they promptly took the song to The Monkees and offered it to them.

Lindsay recalls how it all went down:

“They took our version of the song that we had just cut, as we had an acetate of it. They gave it to The Monkees and said, ‘Here’s a demo of a song we just wrote.’ And that’s why, if you listen to The Monkees’ version, you will hear Micky doing all the ad-libs identical to the ones I had at the end of our version. That’s why the versions are so similar; they didn’t know it was us. They thought it was Boyce and Hart on the demo. But it ended up O.K. We got the album cut, and they had the single, and we all lived happily ever after.”

The lyrics of the classic Paul Revere & The Raiders hit song claims that “Kicks” somehow “keep getting harder to find.” But make no mistake; the “50 Summers of Love” tour will have plenty of “kicks.”