Charlize Theron Fights Like Girl on Big Screen and in Hollywood (video!)

Charlize Theron knows all about breaking heads, whether it’s on the big screen in her latest movie, “Atomic Blonde,” or in the rough and tumble world of Hollywood movie-making. She shows off her fighting skills in both arenas.

Theron, 41, an Oscar winner and one of Hollywood’s A-list stars, says she’s personally chagrined women are short-changed on big-budget films.

“I am ashamed that I’m part of an industry that has never allowed a woman to work with a budget higher [than Wonder Woman],” she told trade rag Variety.

“That’s so fucking caveman-like. I am always hoping that this is the movie that’s going to change it,” she adds.

Charlize Theron Looking Beyond Herself in UK GQ

Theron has starred in a wide range of roles from her Academy Award winning portrayal of serial killer Aileen Wuornos in “Monster” (2003), to such films “Snow White and the Huntsman” (2012), “Prometheus” (2012), “Mad Max: Fury Road” (2015), and now this year’s “Atomic Blonde.”

In each film, she’s been a commanding, if not dominating presence and hopes to see more sci-fi roles go to women. She explains:

“I’ve always wanted to explore the genre a little bit more, especially because I think it’s such a misconception that women don’t like the genre, or that they don’t want to go and see these movies. I just feel like women have been so misrepresented in these films – why do we have to go and see the genre every single time with the girl in the back of the frame in a push-up bra? Why isn’t there a girl that’s standing on the same playing field with the guys?”

Theron’s big breakout came with her Oscar winning role in “Monster.” But she says she found all the attention afterward a bit unnerving.

“As far as work goes, it opens up a lot of doors. But also, it’s so overwhelming to have everybody clamoring and saying, ‘This is what you should do.’ There’s so much noise. I felt a little unstable afterwards,” she explains.

She also learned past performances are no guarantee of future success. Her next movie, “Aeon Flux,” was considered a box office bust.

“When ‘Aeon Flux’ came to me, I thought that could be something. I was never completely sold on the entire concept, but I really loved [director] Karyn Kusama’s movie [“Girlfight”].

“So I threw myself into that with the belief that she’s a great filmmaker. And then we fucked it all up.”

She says she’s also unbothered by the fact that so many of her recent characters have been evil.

“I’ve always been fascinated by abhorrent behavior. I have a real interest in why people do horrible things,” she explains.

In her latest movie, action spy thriller “Atomic Blonde,” directed by David Leitch, she plays another powerful character.

She’s a spy In 1989, on the eve of the collapse of the Berlin Wall. Amid shifting superpower alliances, she must track down In 1989, several double agents who are infiltrating the West.

The role required lots of choreographed fighting. Check out the video below.