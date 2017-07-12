Stephen Colbert Stews Donald Jr. in Cup of 'Colludles Soup' (See!)

is deep in the soup–make that “Colludles Soup”–with former Trump campaign managerand brother-in-law, over his meeting with a Russian lawyer with ties to, according to Stephen Colbert.

The problem is Donald cooked his own goose by releasing a series of emails that not only contradicted two different explanations for the meetings but also implicated his two cohorts.

D’oh!

The reaction among even conservative commentators was pencil-snapping, hair pulling frustration over Don Jr.’s gross ineptitude.

In a scathing editorial the right leaning New York Post called him plain out “stupid.”

“It’s a hell of a defense to say your collusion might be incompetent,” conservative Fox News commentator Charles Krauthammer told Martha MacCallum.

Krauthammer is so parsimonious he looks like a character in a Charles Dickens novel. He’d be perfectly content parceling out gruel in a Victorian workhouse.

“Please, sir, may I have more!”

Bah humbug, you sniveling brat! No welfare for you! Now, get back to work!”

You get the picture. If Don Jr. sticks in his craw, you know the Trump scion’s actions are indefensible.

“If you get a call to go to a certain place in the middle of the night to pick up stolen goods and it turns out the stolen goods don’t show up but the cops show up, I think you’re going to have a very weak story saying, ‘Well, I got swindled here,’” Krauthammer explained.

The whole brouhaha began when The New York Times reported that Trump Jr., Manafort and Kushner met with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya on the pretext that she had some dirt on Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

Then, he told two different stories about the substance of the meeting and lied both times. Finally, he released an email string that revealed the true nature of the sit down.

Rob Goldstone, a music publicist, set up the meeting, telling Don Jr. in one of the emails the Russian government was attempting to help his father win the election and had the dirt on Clinton.

“I love it,” Don Jr. wrote back.

He told a third lie by claiming neither Manafort nor Kusher knew the substance of the meeting beforehand. But they clearly did, according to an email.

So what about dear old Dad? Did President Trump know about the meeting? Absolutely not, Don Jr. assured.

Then, in what can only be described as a one-in-a-billion coincidence, the president promised in a speech, just hours after Don Jr’s meeting, that he would disclose major details about the Clintons, clearly suggesting it was damaging material.

Colbert, citing a lawyer quoted in The Post, said all three were in the soup, a Cup of ‘Colludles Soup,” he said.

The late-night comedian diagrammed Don Jr’s predicament on a chalk board and come up with only one conclusion.

