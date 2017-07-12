Kelly Anne Conway Ill? Drooping Eye Suggests High Stress, Possible Stroke

Kelly Anne Conway, may be showing signs of extreme stress and possibly even a mini-stroke after she went into overdrive to defend Donald Trump son Donald Jr who was tied directly to Russian efforts to influence the 2016 election.

In at least three appearances in the past few days on television news programs, Conway’s right eyelid appears to be drooping lower than the left eyelid.

In some cases, eyelid drooping is caused by serious conditions, such as a stroke, brain tumor, or cancer of the nerves or muscles, according to medical references.

Neurological disorders that affect the nerves or muscles of the eyes such can also lead to the condition.

Prolonged high stress can trigger the affliction, as well, and could be a precursor to a mini-stroke, caused by tiny blood vessels breaking in the brain.

Alcohol, chronic lack of sleep and fatigue may also be contributing factors, as well as advancing age, although that usually manifests itself in both eyes.

Conway, 50, is officially a counselor to president. But for most of his 2016 campaign and since he’s taken office she’s been directly in the line of fire as a spokesperson.

Her job, already one of the toughest, high-stress positions in Washington, has only grown more-so since the latest flareup of Trump’s Russia Scandal.

In what many are calling the scandal’s smoking gun, The New York Times reported that Trump Jr., former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and Jared Kushner met with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya on the pretext that she had some dirt on Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

The he told two different stories about the substance of the meeting and lied both times. Finally, he released an email string that revealed the true nature of the sit down.

Rob Goldstone, a music publicist who set up the meeting, told Don Jr. in one of the emails the Russian government was attempting to help his father win the election and had the dirt on Clinton.

Even a number of prominent Republicans and usually right-wing commentators, were calling the meeting indefensible.

Since the revelation, the White House has gone into over-drive to lessen the impact of, or explain-away the meeting.

Conway has been appearing on cable and television news programs almost non-stop in an effort to defend the president.

But the interviews have been nothing if not hostile. Interviewers have been pushing back against her dessembling. Even normally friendly Fox News Anchor Chris Wallace engaged in a heated discussion with her.

Conway’s own credibility problems are contributing to the her treatment. She has repeatedly categorically and often heatedly denied any collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, despite the latest revelation.

The pressure may be finally taking its toll on the mother of four children.