Selena Gomez Teases But Doesn't Go There in New Song 'Fetish' (Listen!)

Selena Gomez released her new song “Fetish” this morning, but fans expecting an ode to whips, chains and BDSM were probably disappointed. The song focuses on love and how it can, and maybe should, be irresistible.

The 24-year-old singer has been increasingly growing more sensual and sexual in her music.

But Selena doesn’t break any new ground in terms of the themes in her music.

Ever since movies like “50 Shades of Grey,” bondage, discipline and sadomasochism, otherwise known as BDSM, has moved into the mainstream and become chic in celebritydom.

But Selena doesn’t go there. She sings:

“Reaching your limit

Say you’re reaching your limit

Going over your limit

But I know you can’t quit it”

The fetish in the song is for her love, not whips and chains.

Rapper Gucci Mane jumps in with some elucidation.

“The way you walk, the way you talk

I blame you ’cause it’s all your fault.

Ya playin’ hard, don’t turn me off

Ya acting hard, but I know you soft”

Selena came of age as a squeaky clean Disney kid with a religious upbringing, but she knows, in her business, sex sells.

It’s great to see her grow as an artist, even if it’s on her own terms.

Check out the tune below and luxuriate in Selena’s luscious lips and very suggestive tongue.