Will Snooki, Jersey Shore Kids Finally Act Their Age on Reunion Show?

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi, best known for being falling down drunk on the original MTV “Jersey Shore” series, will get a second chance to act her age on a planned reunion show. But it might not get her another 15 minutes of fame.

The one-off special will take a look at where they are now and the how the show affected their lives and careers.

Most of the Jersey Shore kids, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Pauly D and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino quickly fell out of the limelight after the show ended in 2012.

But during it’s three-year run, they were stars and the show became a cultural touch-stone.

As for New Jersey, it already had a reputation bridge-and-tunnel reputation for crassness and the show did it no favors.

The reunion, likely will be more civilized. Many of the cast members, including Snooki have kids or are married with children.

Whatever the case, the reunion looks like it will stick closely to its reality television roots.

It slated to explore impact of the reality show on their lives and what they’re doing now, according to gossip site TMZ.

“The Situation” told The New York Post he’s looking forward to the show. “The stars have aligned, and it’s time to make reality TV great again,” he said. He added:

“[The reunion] really is long overdue. It really is unbelievable. I mean every single person on that cast was just an unbelievable personality, and put us all together and you really don’t know what you’re going to get … I’ll be honest I’m surprised somebody hasn’t done it before this. It’s been about five years, and as soon as there was a hint of it online, it’s trending. That just tells you something right there.”

Sorrentino, now 35, has fought his way back from drug addiction and says his life is much quieter.

“I’m exactly 19 months sober now. I go to 12-step meetings two to three times a week, and I still stick with the gym-tan-laundry schedule, and I’ve just learned so much,” he said.

As for Snooki, the 29-year-old star, never went Hollywood. She still lives in New Jersey and is still married to co-star Jionni LaValle, whom she wed two years ago.

Stay tuned for more on the reunion show and follow IM on Twitter for the latest updates.