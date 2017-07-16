Fox Talking Head Lisa Marie Boothe Sets New Low in Political Discourse

Lisa Marie Boothe, who bills herself as a “journalist” and works as a Fox News contributor, set a new low in political discourse on Fox’s “The Five.” She called Hillary Clinton “the most soulless woman on the planet.”

She then went on to say Clinton would “would literally sell her daughter to be president.”

Boothe immediately drew scorn from even right-leaning publications and commentators for her baseless, ad hominem remark.

Sadly, it’s typical of the gutter-level political discourse that has polarized the country with character assassination based on slander and untruths.

No one has borne the slings and arrows of right-wing vituperation more than Clinton.

She has been vilified and smeared with one falsehood after another from Benghazi, the Clinton Foundation and her use of a private server for public correspondence to the false narrative surrounding the sale of uranium deposits to a Russian-controlled company.

The previous low was set when right-wing screamers like Alex Jones and Sean Hannity claimed she and campaign manager John Podesta were involved in a child sex ring being run out of a Washington, D.C. pizza parlor.

The outlandish claim was repeated so often by right-wing outlets, a North Carolina man drove to Washington, armed with an assault rifle, to “free” the children. Fortunately no one was hurt.

The problem is a cadre of hard-core right wing activists, white supremacists and uninformed Donald Trump supporters believe these outlandish claims.

Daughter Chelsea Clinton responded to the attack on Twitter. “No, she wouldn’t. I’ve never doubted & always known I was the most important part of her life. Now as a mom I’m even more grateful to my mom,” she wrote.

Trump dragged Clinton into the political spotlight when he tried to defend his decision to have daughter Ivanka sit in on a G20 meeting involving heads of state.

He said Clinton would do the same with her daughter, a remark Chelsea Clinton quickly shot down while taking a dig at his tangled syntax.

“Good morning Mr. President. It would never have occurred to my mother or my father to ask me. Were you giving our country away? Hoping not,” she wrote on the social media site.