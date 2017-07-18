Breaking News, Gossip, Pop Culture, Arts, Music, Theater, Film&TV, Fashion, Events | TheImproper.com

IM-logo2-sm
THE IMPROPER MAGAZINE
TODAY'S TOP NEWS
Subscribe To TheImproper's Email Newsletters, Free!
PREVIOUS STORY NEXT STORY
 
 
CELEBRITIES

John Boyega, of Star Wars, Says Sci-Fi, Fantasy TV Shows, Movies Too White

Few Black Actors on Game of Thrones, He Says

By , July 18th, 2017
John Boyega GQ Magazine

UK actor John Boyega of Star Wars fame, slams Hollywood for ignoring black actors for roles in sci-fi and fantasy shows like Game of Thrones. (Photo by Sebastian Kim for GQ)

John Boyega, who scored a breakout role in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” says other fantasy and sci-fi television shows and movies are too white.
“Game of Thrones” and movies like “Lord of the Rings” had no black actors, he told GQ magazine.

“I ain’t paying money to always see one type of person on-screen,” says Boyega, who is of Nigerian-descent but was born in London.

“There are no black people on ‘Game of Thrones.’ You don’t see one black person in ‘Lord of the Rings,'” he asserted.

“Because you see different people from different backgrounds, different cultures, every day” movies and television shows should reflect that, he adds.

None of the principal actors for either sci-fi fantasy production are of African descent. But black actors have had smaller roles in HBO’s “Game of Thrones.”

British actor Deobia Oparei, played Areo Hotah, captain of Prince Doran Martell’s guards, in six episodes over two seasons in 2015 and 2016.

Nathalie Emmanuel has played Missandei, a trusted aide of Daenerys Targaryen, since 2013.

advertisement

“Even if you’re a racist, you have to live with that. We can ruffle up some feathers!” Boyega said.

The 25-year-old actor said his long-term goal is to make a movie in Nigeria, the country of his parents’ birth.

He starred in the Nigerian film ‘Half of a Yellow Sun’ in 2013.

“Doing another movie in Nigeria would be a dream come true. Out of everything achieved this is on my mind!” he wrote recently on Twitter.

Boyega will reprise his role as Finn in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” which is currently in post-production. He will also star in “Pacific Rim” sequel “Uprising,” due out next year.

He’ll also star in “Detroit,” a period crime drama film directed by Kathryn Bigelow of “Hurt Locker” fame. It’s about an incident during Detroit’s 1967 riots.

Let us know your thoughts and be sure to follow IM on Twitter for the latest movie news.




EXPLORE THESE RELATED POSTS 

Star Wars: The Force Awakens: Read Why Critics Love It… And Hate It! Emilia Clarke Hotter Than Dragon Fire as Esquire’s Sexiest Woman (photos!) Game of Thrones’ Sophie Turner Is Curiously Sensual for InStyle UK (see!) Is Justin Bieber a Modern-Day King Jeoffrey From ‘Game of Thrones?’
About the Author: Keith Girard is Editor and Pubilsher of TheImproper, New York City’s cutting edge arts, entertainment pop culture and lifestyle Web magazine. Before that, he was editor-in-chief of Billboard magazine and a reporter for the Washington Post among other media positions.

July 18th, 2017 | Tags: , , , , | Category: CELEBRITIES
  • What?

    John Boyega says too many Sc-Fi & Fantasy movies are “too white”? Then go produce your own Sci-Fi & Fantasy movies then if you hate white people so much. I’m sure if it was the other way around he wouldn’t be saying anything. Boyega can shove it. Multiculturalism in film & shows is not mandatory. Who gives a crap if they’re not many black people in them. Just domestically alone, blacks only make up 12% of the population why should every film & show be 50% black & such. It’s dense & ignorant logic. Clearly, it didn’t effect “Game of Thrones” by any means from being the most watched show in the world today.

    P.S. Why doesn’t Boyega talk about all the reports of him becoming a diva on sets. This dude is full of himself.


 


  Article Reprints




  Subscribe
To TheImproper’s Email Newsletters, Free!
160X600_3.gifLTBP3