John Boyega, of Star Wars, Says Sci-Fi, Fantasy TV Shows, Movies Too White

John Boyega, who scored a breakout role in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” says other fantasy and sci-fi television shows and movies are too white.

“Game of Thrones” and movies like “Lord of the Rings” had no black actors, he told GQ magazine.

“I ain’t paying money to always see one type of person on-screen,” says Boyega, who is of Nigerian-descent but was born in London.

“There are no black people on ‘Game of Thrones.’ You don’t see one black person in ‘Lord of the Rings,'” he asserted.

“Because you see different people from different backgrounds, different cultures, every day” movies and television shows should reflect that, he adds.

None of the principal actors for either sci-fi fantasy production are of African descent. But black actors have had smaller roles in HBO’s “Game of Thrones.”

British actor Deobia Oparei, played Areo Hotah, captain of Prince Doran Martell’s guards, in six episodes over two seasons in 2015 and 2016.

Nathalie Emmanuel has played Missandei, a trusted aide of Daenerys Targaryen, since 2013.

advertisement

“Even if you’re a racist, you have to live with that. We can ruffle up some feathers!” Boyega said.

The 25-year-old actor said his long-term goal is to make a movie in Nigeria, the country of his parents’ birth.

He starred in the Nigerian film ‘Half of a Yellow Sun’ in 2013.

“Doing another movie in Nigeria would be a dream come true. Out of everything achieved this is on my mind!” he wrote recently on Twitter.

Boyega will reprise his role as Finn in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” which is currently in post-production. He will also star in “Pacific Rim” sequel “Uprising,” due out next year.

He’ll also star in “Detroit,” a period crime drama film directed by Kathryn Bigelow of “Hurt Locker” fame. It’s about an incident during Detroit’s 1967 riots.

Let us know your thoughts and be sure to follow IM on Twitter for the latest movie news.