Emma Stone Caught in Roiling Debate On Fluid Sexuality in Hollywood (pics)

Emma Stone and Andrea Riseborough are drawing heat for posing in sexually suggestive photos in gay magazine Out which is spilling into the latest Hollywood debate over “fluid sexuality,” a term that means neither gay nor straight.

Mostly actresses, notably Kristen Stewart and Michelle Williams among others, are claiming they are neither gay nor straight in their relationships.

Stewart has dated a slew of women recently after long-term relationships with

Robert Pattinson and Michael Angarano and a brief fling in 2012 with Director Rupert Sanders.

Most recently, she’s been dating model Stella Maxwell.

Emma Stone, Andrea Riseborough Sexually Fluid

During a hosting gig on “Saturday Night Live,” Stewart said she was “gay.” Most often, however, she describes herself as “sexually fluid.”

IM was first to report three years ago how “lesbian chic” was sweeping Hollywood.

The LGBT community, however, questioned whether the trend was a true expression of sexuality.

Celebrities like Miley Cyrus, Rihanna and others were criticized for using lesbianism as one more publicity tool to express coolness and nonconformity.

The trend was ultimately considered demeaning to, and exploitative of, the gay and lesbian community.

Since then, Stewart has been among the highest-profile actresses to claim they are neither gay nor straight, but sexually fluid.

Others include Amber Heard, Cara Delevingne and Lily-Rose Depp.

The LGBT community has had problems with the terms because it suggests that sexuality is a life-style choice rather than genetically per-determined at birth.

In her latest film, Stone portrays tennis great Billie Jean King in the star’s epic tennis match against Bobby Riggs in 1973, at the dawn of the women’s movement.

It was billed as the “Battle of the Sexes.”

For most of her professional career in the ’60s and early ’70s, King was a closeted gay athlete.

She came out in 1981 after her long-time lover filed a “palimony” lawsuit against her. Before that she was married to a man Larry King. They divorced in 1987

Riseborough plays Marilyn Barnett, King’s hairdresser and lover.

The film also stars Steve Carell as Riggs along with Elisabeth Shue, Austin Stowell and Sarah Silverman.

Stone has previously dated Spider-Man co-star Andrew Garfield.

In her Out magazine interview, Stone talks about the difficulty women face getting pay equal to their male co-stars in movie roles.

“In my career so far, I’ve needed my male co-stars to take a pay cut so that I may have parity with them,” she says.

“That’s something they do for me because they feel it’s what’s right and fair, so that’s something that’s also not discussed, necessarily—that our getting equal pay is going to require people to selflessly say, ‘That’s what’s fair,’” she says.

Check out Emma's photos. For more on her interview, check out Out magazine

