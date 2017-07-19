Now Charlize Theron Plays 'Sexually Fluid;' Enjoys Men, Women, She Says

Charlize Theron is the latest actress to play “sexually fluid” in a trend sweeping Hollywood. She says she “enjoys” love scenes with both men and women as a hard-charging spy in her latest film “Atomic Blonde.” Welcome to the club.

Theron, 41, had a hot scene with co-star Sofia Boutella, who plays a French spy.

“I enjoy both — yes!” she told Extra in a new interview.

Charlize was expounding on the mechanics of shooting love scenes with men and women. They are widely different, she says.

“With Sofia, it was easy just because were both dancers and you have to choreograph those scenes quite a bit. Otherwise, they just become silly,” she explained.

“There is a technical aspect to it, so with her it was really easy because she thinks like me because we’re dancers. We shot that scene in, like, 45 minutes.

“Doing a love scene with guys is different, but I enjoy both,” she says.

IM was first to report three years ago how “lesbian chic” was sweeping Hollywood.

IM also reported two days ago that Emma Stone had raised eyebrows with her provocative pose with Andrea Riseborough in Out magazine.

The LGBT community has questioned whether the trend was a true expression of sexuality. It suggests that sexuality is a life-style choice–as far-right anti-gay zealots claim–rather than genetically per-determined at birth.

Celebrities like Miley Cyrus, Rihanna and others were also criticized for using lesbianism as one more publicity tool to express coolness and nonconformity.

The trend was ultimately considered demeaning to, and exploitative of, the gay and lesbian community.

Charlize has never been known to date a woman. She dated actor Stuart Townsend, from 2001 to 2010. She also briefly dated actor Sean Penn. She has two adopted children.

