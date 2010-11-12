Angelina Jolie Corseted in Stunning Sexual Vogue Photos

Angelina Jolie shows why corsets captured the imaginations of 19th Century Victorian America. She dons one for a sizzling Mario Testino photo shoot in the upcoming issue of Vogue magazine. Jolie may be focused on motherhood these days, but she can stil bring home the bacon.

The 35-year-old mother of six showed off her corset-shaping figure in a stunning vintage silk girdle with a knitted sweater tied at a seductive angle around her waist.

While Jolie is widely considered one of the most beautiful women in the world, she dwells at length on the domestic aspects of her life, including partner Brad Pitt, in the interview.

Despite all the rumors about knock-down fights and screaming matches, Jolie lights up when she talks about the 46-year-old actor, calling him “extremely handsome” and the sexiest man she knows.

But Angelina says she feels most in love with him when she watches Pitt dote over their six kids.

“When I think about him, I just think of the man who’s such a great friend and such an extraordinary father,” she says.

“And that’s when I fall, you know, when I have my moments of getting—whoarr!—caught up in how much I love him…it’s usually when I see him with the children.”

Jolie, whom actress Joan Collins recently called the “only” truly beautiful and glamorous woman in Hollywood, reveals she’s not a clothes horse and has a “tiny closet” and she feels most beautiful when she’s happy.

The Oscar winner also reveals that son Pax, 6, is a better cook that she is!

“I’m not the best cook. Pax is a better cook than me. Pax likes to cook. But I try to when I can. Any house that we’re in, we all chip in,” she says. “But the kids are very sweet, so enthusiastic anytime I cook.

“Especially Maddox; he’s just this little man that’s very supportive of me—it’s like he’s raised me a bit. So I cooked them all breakfast before school this morning, and he has that kind of ‘Thanks, Mom! Good job!’ ”

Jolie also reveals the following tidbits about her family:

The Jolie-Pitt family has a bulldog named Jacques and nannies who speak Vietnamese to Pax and Cambodian to Maddox to keep them in touch with their heritage.

Shiloh recently found a dead bird and wanted to keep it as a pet but Angelina wouldn’t let her.

Angelina sometimes feels that her oldest son Maddox, 9, raised her in a way (she adopted him in 2001).

Angelina struggles with balancing career and personal life, like most moms.

She and Brad take turns making movies so one of them is always home with the kids while the other is working.

Despite her A-list status, Angelina doesn’t have an agent or publicist.

Jolie, who’s currently in Hungary directing her (as-yet untitled) wartime love story set in Bosnia, next appears in the drama The Tourist, co-starring Johnny Depp.

The Tourist comes out Dec. 10, 2010.