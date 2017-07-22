Look Out LA! Khloe Kardashian Could Soon Be Your Nextdoor Neighbor

Khloé Kardashian, you know, the tall sister, is reportedly looking for a house to shack up with NBA star Tristan Thompson. Yes, she’s back in the NBA dating pool and the relationship is supposedly gone from zero to 60 overnight.

“They live at Khloé’s Calabasas house right now,” a source tells People.

“He thinks the drive from Calabasas to Los Angeles is too far every day. When they go out in Los Angeles, they want a second house that’s closer.”

They’ve already shopped a couple of houses in the L.A. area, but are still looking.

Khloe and Tristan have been dating for almost a year; their anniversary is in August. Khloe says she is “just the happiest” and “loves spending every day with Tristan.”

But where have we heard that before?

Khloe’s whirlwind marriage to one-time basketball star Lamar Odom was troubled almost from the beginning.

Yet, she claimed just the opposite in countless tabloid interviews. She even doled out marriage advice, setting herself up for a big fall.

Khloe and Lamar were married after dating for only two months. His basketball game was never the same afterward.

After two years with Khloe, Lamar was traded to the Dallas Mavericks.

His teammates had complained that his appearances on the Kardashian reality shows were distracting him from his game. His tenure in Dallas did not go well. He was traded after one season to the Los Angeles Clippers.

In August 2013, a Los Angeles lawyer by the name of Polina Polonsky claimed she had a hotel room tryst with Lamar that led to an eight-week affair.

The couple finally separated and the divorce became final last year.

Now some tabloids are reporting that Khloe, 33, is ready to walk down the aisle again with her the 26-year-old Cleveland Cavalier boyfriend, even though she’s seven years older.

He’s adamant, however; he wants nothing to do with the “Kardashian circus.”

Gee, Lamar said the same thing and look what happened to him.

“Khloé has been open about wanting this for a while now and Tristan is finally all-in – he realizes that, ultimately, they have something special…” the source said

That remains to be seen.