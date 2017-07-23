Ellen Page Hounded by Crazed Stalker, Making Death Threats, Police Say

Ellen Page, who has become an outspoken advocate of gay rights, is being hounded on social media by a crazed stalker who is making death threats against her, according to police.

In often stilted language, the stalker has written messages calling her a “lying worthless Canadian” and a “bitch actress” who “needs to die in my hands.”

Page, 30, won acclaim as Juno MacGuff, in the hit 2007 indie film, “Juno,” opposite Michael Cera. It was her last as a romantic lead.

She came out publicly in February 2014, during a speech at the Human Rights Campaign’s conference in Las Vegas.

Page scored another hit for her role in the 2010 film “Inception,” with Leonardo DiCaprio. She also appeared in 2014 blockbuster “X-Men: Days of Future Past.”

Her first openly lesbian role was in the 2015 film “Into the Forest,” a post-apocalyptic drama about two sisters who must survive in the wild after society breaks down.

Whether her sexuality has anything to do with the harassment is unknown. Page has not had a high profile on any other issue.



The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) began an investigation after Page contacted then and are attempting to trace the IP address of the stalker to see where the messages are coming from, according to gossip site TMZ.

Page had a long-term relationship with artist and surfer Samantha Thomas. They reportedly broke up in January. She’s now dating Emma Portner, a 21-year-old dancer.

Ellen is currently hosting the Emmy nominated television series “Gaycation,” exploring LGBTQ cultures around the world.

Emma is best known for as a back-up dancer on Justin Bieber’s “Purpose World Tour.” She also appeared in his “Life Is Worth Living” music video.