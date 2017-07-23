Harry Styles Dunkirk Security Detail Beefed Up To Fend Off Ravenous Girls

Harry Styles only has a bit part in the blockbuster movie “Dunkirk,” but he’s getting big star security while promoting the film–to fend off female fans. Top stars Tom Hardy and Cillian Murphy only have one guard each. Harry has six.

Styles makes his big-screen debut in the movie, which is both a critical and commercial success.

Christopher Nolan’s World War II epic has pulled in $55.4 million so far from international markets, according to deadline.

The movie chronicles the “Miracle at Dunkirk,” the mass evacuation of 400,000 British and French troops to England ahead of the advancing German army.

The stars have been promoting the film in cities all over the world and Harry is part of the troupe.

But Warner Bros. Pictures has determined Harry needs extra protection to ward off legions of female fans who have been trying to get close to him, according to London’s Daily Star Sunday newspaper.

“Harry has been given six personal bodyguards with the sole job of protecting him at the various premieres around the world,” a source told the newspaper. “Even the world’s biggest stars like Tom Cruise normally only get two.”

The problem seems to be girls trying to sneak into his hotel room.

“Tom Hardy and Cillian Murphy have been joking they are practically invisible any time Harry is around. They may be two of the world’s most critically-acclaimed actors right now, but there’s no doubt who the real star of the film is.”

For his part, Styles admits he “didn’t know what he was doing” when he got on the set. But thinks being “a little bit nervous” helped him portray his character.

“Before filming I watched films like ‘Saving Private Ryan’ for inspiration. But I kind of went into this with a feeling a bit like I didn’t know what I was doing. I kind of wanted to go in that way.”

Harry explained it this way:

“The young soldiers also didn’t have any idea what they faced or what they were getting into. And for me, I think always being a little bit nervous when I was filming helped me. Any tension I felt personally helped the character. My first day was the worst weather we had on the shoot. I thought, ‘What am I doing? I want to be back in the studio’. The long days in the water were definitely the most challenging. It’s where you end up so exhausted that however much you want to do it, you start to get emotional. And being underwater is just on another level, because you obviously can’t breathe.”

Harry also revealed he loved acting in school but shelved the idea to focus on music and confessed he isn’t sure what he’s going to do next.

“I haven’t really thought too much about what’s next – or about a shift. I don’t think I ever tried to be that calculated about fractioning my life. I think you just have to do it and take things as they come,” he told The Sun.