Charlize Theron Clarifies a Few Things About Sex Life: I Like Dudes, She Says

Charlize Theron is walking back her comment about “enjoying” sex with women. She was only referring to her torrid lesbian love scene in her new movie “Atomic Blonde.” In real life, she says she “really likes dudes.”

Theron, 41, raised a lot of eyebrows last week when she said she “enjoys” love scenes with both men and women.

Who knows what kind of interesting offers she may have gotten.

But before she let her comments run wild, she clarified what she meant during an interview on “Watch What Happens Live with Any Cohen.”

She acknowledged she “took a dip in the lady pond” when she was younger. (Yes, that’s how they talk on that show.)

Charlize Theron Looking Beyond Herself in UK GQ

(Click Photos to Enlarge!)

But that’s as far as it went. “When you’re young, you’re exploring it all,” she said. “But, it was pretty clear that I really like dudes.”

Not that there is anything wrong with lesbianism or bi-sexuality. Charlize thinks there should be more of it in movies.

“It should be normalized by now,” she said. “It’s something not represented enough in cinema.”

Theron most recently dated actor Sean Penn. But they had a stormy breakup in June 2015. Tabloids reported that Charlize ghosted him over his allegedly violent temper.

Now, she confirmed, she’s back in the dating pool, but refused to provide any details.

“I went on a date maybe, like, a month ago. I had a great date, I’ve got to tell you. I had an incredible date. This guy really impressed me,” she said.

“We went for a nine-mile hike in the middle of the night. It was a full moon. But I was really impressed. It was fun.”

She added: “I think he’s just a really cool dude. It was super private … that’s what made it so much fun, too.”

“Atomic Blonde,” a 2017 action spy thriller directed by David Leitch, hit theaters next weekend.

Check out her interview and Charlize’s exquisite photos.