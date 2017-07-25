Justin Bieber World Tour Collapses After Singer Complains of 'Exhaustion'

Justin Bieber has called it quits on the heart of his “Purpose World Tour,” leaving fans in the lurch for 14 performances, most of which are in North America. The stars reps cited “unforseen circumstances,” and later clarified that as “exhaustion.”

Bieber, 23, had what his reps called an “aggressive” tour schedule covering 150 “successful” shows across six continents.

“He’s tired. He needed a break and as much as he didn’t want to disappoint his fans, the best decision for him was to cancel the remaining tour dates,” a source told “Entertainment Tonight.”

But his schedule is no tougher than similar tours by Miley Cyrus, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and a host of other top acts.

As such, his vague reason for bagging the rest of his tour is causing widespread speculation about his health and state of mind.

“Exhaustion,” is an often cited reason when an performer breaks down, or is unable to perform. But it’s often a cover for a wide range of problems, from excessive partying, to drug and alcohol abuse.

In Nov. 2015, Bieber abruptly canceled two high-profile appearances in New York City, amid reports he was melting down over “personal issues.”

He also bagged an appearance on the “Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and also withdrew from the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The tour was not only jammed with 58 stops all across North America. It was slated to take place on a tight timetable, raising concerns, at the time, about his ability to meet his obligations.

Other artist have also flamed out on tour.

Last year, for example, Rihanna failed to show for a Grammys performance. Her reps blamed a bad case of bronchitis, likely related to years of smoking, both cigarettes and unfiltered blunts.

Rihanna also booted three shows in 2011 due to boozing and heavy partying that landed her in the hospital, suffering from dehydration.

Lady Gaga was forced to cancel four shows in a row in 2010 during her tour after Paramedics said she was suffering from an irregular heartbeat as a result of dehydration and exhaustion.

In the latest development, Bieber rep released the following statement:

Due to unforeseen circumstances, Justin Bieber will cancel the remainder of the Purpose World Tour concerts. Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them. He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over last 18 months. He is grateful and honored to have shared that experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across 6 continents during this run. However, after careful consideration he has decided he will not be performing any further dates. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.”

“The tour was just really long and he was exhausted. He doesn’t want to let his fans down but they have always had his back,” the source said.

Bieber also suffered another setback when he was banned from performing in China. The Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture deemed him too “controversial” due to his “bad behavior.”

“Justin Bieber is a talented singer but is also a controversial young foreign idol. We understand that there are records of his bad behavior, whether it is in his private life abroad, or on stage.”

Bieber has had a number of run-ins over the years with the law because of loutish behavior.

So apparently what goes around comes around.

No word yet from the singer directly on his decision to pull out of the rest of his tour.

