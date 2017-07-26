Trump, Republicans Savaged on Late Night Over Health Care (See!)

The Senate vote on Obama Care played out like a Seinfeld episode; it was a vote about nothing. Republicans had no idea what they were voting for, yet the bill passed by one vote, opening the door to scathing commentaries on late night television.

Stephen Colbert, who has skyrocketed to No. 1 in the ratings on his bitingly hilarious takedowns of President Trump, led the cavalcade.

But “The Daily Show’s” Trevor Noah wasn’t far behind with a scorching analysis of the Senate’s vote.

“It is hard to describe what our elected leaders have been doing for the last 24 hours,” Colbert said last night.

“I do not have the words to describe what I’m about to talk to you about. It’s like describing a new color that you’ve never seen before, and this color is made of all the other colors dying, ;ike if a rainbow got gangrene,” he added.

Noah made a similar point.

“I don’t know who’s more unoriginal right now: Hollywood or Senate Republicans,” he said.

“So many sequels! Health-care Bill I, Health-care Bill II, Health-care Bill in Space, Health-care Bill vs. Predator; it’s the one where the Predator lost because of preexisting conditions.”

Seth Myers has also provided some critical analysis of the Trump administration.

While right-wing propaganda sites battle with the so-called “mainstream media,” over fake news, late night comedians have been providing the most clear-headed analysis of Trump and the Republicans.

Check out the videos below.