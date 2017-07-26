Alessandra Ambrosio Bares Almost All for New Jewelry Campaign (Photos!)

Alessandra Ambrosio, the hot Brazilian supermodel, goes all in to promote a new jewelry line for Jacquie Aiche. She doesn’t let something as simple as clothes detract from the focus of the new campaign in sizzling photos.

Ambrosio, 36, is best known for her work with Victoria’s Secret. She’s an elite member of the brand’s sizzling Angels, which include Lily Aldridge, Taylor Marie Hill, Elsa Hosk and Behatti Prinsloo.

But she’s also repped for a range of other brands like Next, Armani Exchange, Christian Dior and Ralph Lauren.

In her latest campaign for Jacquie Aiche, she bares almost all to display the brand’s wares.

Ambrosio, who/s had two children with longtime boyfriend Jamie Mazur, has ever shied away from nudity.

She’s totally comfortable in her own skin and looks as hot today as when she broke into the business at 15 in Brazil.

Alessandra Ambrosio Beyond Hot for Jacquie Aiche (Click Photos to Enlarge!)