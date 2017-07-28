Mick Jagger Gets Political With Two Songs Attacking Trump, Brexit (Listen!)

Mick Jagger, frontman for the Rolling Stones, takes rock and roll back to its roots as a form of political protest, with the release of two new songs zeroing in on the the UK under Brexit and America under Donald Trump.

Rock-n-roll came of age in the 1960s, an age of protest. Rock music was a catalyst for the counter-culture revolution that led to a number of key social reforms.

The Stones came of age during that time and Sir Mick apparently hasn’t forgotten his roots. Unknown to many he studied at the London School of Economics and is intensely aware of world affairs.

The 74-year-old musician expresses his angst about the future of England in the song “England Lost.”

Lyrics focus on Britain’s intending split from the European Union, known as “Brexit.”

He sings:

“I went to see England but it wasn’t there

I think I lost it down the back of my chair

I think I’m losing my imagination

I’m tired of talking about immigration.”

His second song, “Gotta Get a Grip” is about a world run by “lunatics and clowns.”

He sings:

“The world is upside down

Everybody lunatics and clowns

No one speaks the truth

And madhouse runs the town”

Jagger explained the songs’ meaning on his Facebook page. He wrote the songs a few weeks ago as a commentary on world affairs.

The second, “Get a Grip”, describes an “upside down” world full of “lunatics and clowns.” It also zeroes in on rampant corruption.

Jagger, 74, said on Facebook he had started writing the songs a few weeks ago. He said he was driven by the “anxiety [and] unknowability of the changing political situation”.

“We obviously have a lot of problems. So am I politically optimistic? … No,” Jagger said.

The songs are his first solo work since 2011.

Check out the tunes below.