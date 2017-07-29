Cara Delevingne Gets Down With the Blues in New Music Video (See!)

Cara Delevingne is a fountain of talent. Modeling: She definitely has a look. Acting: Well, she’s getting there. Singing: Who knew? She belts out bluesy “I Feel Everything” in a new music video produced by Pharrell Williams.

The song is from Luc Besson’s new movie “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.”

Delevingne, a UK socialite and tabloid darling, stars in that, too. Unfortunately, the movie bombed during its debut weekend.

It grossed $23 million for the week, well below estimates, and as distant as a galaxy from its $220 million production budget, according to Box Office Mojo.

The movie was also rough up by critics. It received a 51 rating on Metacritic and a 52 rating on rottentomatoes, both of which track reviews.

Delevingne and co-star Dane DeHaan drew some of the heat for their lack of chemistry along with the movie’s plot.

But singing is another matter. The breathy actress, who stands a commanding 5’10” tall, sounds buttery and bluesy.

She’s also a mean fashion plate in her man suits. She’s a Harry Styles look-a-like in drag, with a touch of Mick Jagger.

Check out the video below and let us know your thoughts.