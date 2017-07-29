Breaking News, Gossip, Pop Culture, Arts, Music, Theater, Film&TV, Fashion, Events | TheImproper.com

IM-logo2-sm
THE IMPROPER MAGAZINE
TODAY'S TOP NEWS
Subscribe To TheImproper's Email Newsletters, Free!
PREVIOUS STORY NEXT STORY
 
 
MUSIC

Cara Delevingne Gets Down With the Blues in New Music Video (See!)

Sings 'I Feel Everything' From Valerian Movie

By , July 28th, 2017
Cara Delevingne Music Video

Cara Delevingne has another hidden talent–singing! No joke. She’s got a sexy bluesy voice! (Photo: ScreenCap)

Cara Delevingne is a fountain of talent. Modeling: She definitely has a look. Acting: Well, she’s getting there. Singing: Who knew? She belts out bluesy “I Feel Everything” in a new music video produced by Pharrell Williams.

The song is from Luc Besson’s new movie “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.”

Delevingne, a UK socialite and tabloid darling, stars in that, too. Unfortunately, the movie bombed during its debut weekend.

It grossed $23 million for the week, well below estimates, and as distant as a galaxy from its $220 million production budget, according to Box Office Mojo.

The movie was also rough up by critics. It received a 51 rating on Metacritic and a 52 rating on rottentomatoes, both of which track reviews.

Delevingne and co-star Dane DeHaan drew some of the heat for their lack of chemistry along with the movie’s plot.

But singing is another matter. The breathy actress, who stands a commanding 5’10” tall, sounds buttery and bluesy.

She’s also a mean fashion plate in her man suits. She’s a Harry Styles look-a-like in drag, with a touch of Mick Jagger.

Check out the video below and let us know your thoughts.




EXPLORE THESE RELATED POSTS 

Cara Delevigne Cried Over Valerian; Now Producers Are Crying Over Bomb Cara Delevingne Leads in Valerian; Will She Find a U.S. Fanbase? (New Trailer) Miley Cyrus Adds Booty to Pharrell’s New ‘Come Get It Bae’ Video (see it!) Justin Bieber Goes Diva; Makes Lengthy Tour Demands
About the Author: Keith Girard is Editor and Pubilsher of TheImproper, New York City’s cutting edge arts, entertainment pop culture and lifestyle Web magazine. Before that, he was editor-in-chief of Billboard magazine and a reporter for the Washington Post among other media positions.

July 28th, 2017 | Tags: , , , , , , | Category: MUSIC





 


  Article Reprints




  Subscribe
To TheImproper’s Email Newsletters, Free!
160X600_3.gifLTBP3