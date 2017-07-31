Kit Harington Reveals Close Brush With Death on Game of Thrones Set

Kit Harington, the hunky British actor who plays Jon Snow on HBO hit “Game of Thrones,” nearly died–for real–while filming the show in Spain. His character died last season and was brought back to life.

But Harington feared he might not be so lucky when a high wind came up and almost swept him off a cliff.

The cast was fliming in San Juan de Gaztelugaxe when the incident unfolded.

“It was a beautiful location with 50 mph winds and I was wearing a cape next to a cliff,” the 30-year-old actor explained.

“There was a danger of me being blown off! I’m not sure it’s the way I would have wanted to go,” he says.

The show is currently in its seventh and final season. In the latest episode, titled “The Queen’s Justice,” his character finally meets Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), the daughter of the mad king and a rightful heir to the throne.

“I predicted, like everyone, they would meet this season, but I don’t think I predicted it quite as quickly,” he told Entertainment Weekly.

“But then again, you’ve got to take yourself out of the mindset of the viewer,” he says.

He explains:

“As far as Jon knows, he’s just meeting this queen he’s heard of and trying to negotiate with her — he’s not meeting Daenerys, who the audience has been watching for so many years. That helps with the surprise of it. He walks into the room and doesn’t expect to see such a beautiful young woman of similar age to him. Any young man’s reaction is going to be, ‘OK…’ but he puts that aside, because he has to.”

For her part, Clarke was excited about the scene, too.

“I had an idea it was coming this season, sure. It was fun to play — she doesn’t like him and she doesn’t believe him,” she says.

Check out an Episode 3 trailer and Jon’s meeting with Daenerys below and follow IM on Twitter for the latest developments.