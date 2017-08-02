Kristen Stewart Says She’s Gay, But Opens Door to Dating Men Again

Kristen Stewart famously said she was “gay,” but is ready to switch hit again if the right man comes along. Um… that wouldn’t be Robert Pattinson. But for now, she’s into women.

Stewart, 27, has been linked with a slew of women since she broke up for good with Pattinson in 2013.

Pattinson has been dating UK performance artist FKA Twigs for a couple of years and the couple is now engaged.

Stewart, on the other hand, radically changed her style to a more androgynous look, and began dating women. Her current sex mate is model Stella Maxwell.

But she insists in a new interview she is “open minded” about sex. And, a man could be in her future. She explained it this way:

“Some people know they like grilled cheese and they’ll eat it every day for the rest of their lives. I want to try everything. If I have grilled cheese once I’m like, ‘That was cool, what’s next?'” she told Harper’s Bazaar magazine.

Stewart has openly dating personal assistant Alicia Cargile, plus rumored flings with singer Lyndsey Gunnulfsen and French singer Stephanie “Soko” Sokolinski.

Even so, she says her love for Pattinson was real.

“I’ve been deeply in love with everyone I’ve dated. Did you think I was faking it?” she said.

“I’ve always embraced a duality. And really, truly, believed in it and never felt confused or struggling. I just didn’t like getting made fun of,” she added.

Kristen says she had the same feelings in school and was bullied for it.

“Not all little girls are that way. And it really hurt my feelings, like badly. I remember being in the sixth grade and [people would say] ‘Kristen looks like a man. You’re a boy’, or whatever, and I was so offended, horrified and embarrassed,” she says.

“Now I look back on it and I’m like, ‘Girl, be proud of that!'”

Coming out in Hollywood, however, can take a toll on a career.

Stewart’s most famous role as romantic lead in the “Twilight” series is unlikely to happen again because of Hollywood’s overt discrimination against gay actresses.

Woody Allen’s “Cafe Society,” last year was her last movie as a romantic lead. And, 2016 drama “Certain Women” was her first openly lesbian role.

