Toni Cornell Sings Straight From Heart in Tribute to Dad Chris (Watch!)

Toni Cornell, the 12-year-old daughter of the late Chris Cornell, showed remarkable poise as she sang a moving tribute to her dad and Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington, both of whom took their own lives within weeks of each other.

Toni appeared on ABC’s “Good Morning America” today (Aug. 4) and sang “Hallelujah” in a duet with One Republican frontman Ryan Tedder.

“It’s an honor to perform this for my dad and Chester and to sing for them,” the 12-year-old said.

Tedder added: “Chester sang this at Chris’ funeral, and this is arguably one of the greatest songs written in the last 50 years.

It’s a very special song to us, and I think to most people and especially to Toni as well,” he added.

Although “Hallelujah” is thought by many to be an old gospel song, composer Leonard Cohen actually wrote it in 1984 and released on his album Various Positions.

It was popularized by singers John Cale and Jeff Buckley and was featured in the 2001 movie “Shrek.”

Cornell, an American musician, singer, and songwriter, best known as lead vocalist for Soundgarden and Audioslave, died May 18, leaving three children: Toni, Lillian Jean Cornell, Christopher Nicholas Cornell, and his wife of 13-years Vicky Karayiannis.

Bennington died July 20, apparently over the heartbreak of losing one of his closest friends.

“I can’t imagine a world without you in it. I pray you find peace in the next life. I send my love to your wife and children, friends and family. Thank you for allowing me to be part of your life,” he wrote in a moving tribute.

Check out the video below, let us know your thoughts