Whoa! Call Off the Hounds: Robert Pattinson Was Joking About Dog Sex!

Call off the dogs, already. Robert Pattinson says his story about doggie sex on the set of his new movie “Good Time,” was just a joke. It never really happened, at least not the way he told it.

Way to cover, Rob!

Pattinson obviously didn’t realize the incident he described on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” had potentially criminal implications.

It’s against the law in New York State for a human to perform a sex act on an animal. It’s considered a Class A misdemeanor.

The movie, about a small-time crook, was filmed in New York City.

After causing an uproar–and being proclaimed a “hero” by animal rights groups, the English actor says it was all one big misunderstanding and he’s deeply “embarrassed” by it.

“The story I told on “Jimmy Kimmel” seems to have spiraled out of control. What didn’t come across is that this was supposed to be a joke.

“No one at all expected or assumed that anything like that would happen on the ‘Good Time’ set,” he added.

“We are all huge animal lovers and would obviously never do anything to harm an animal.”

As IM reported yesterday (Aug. 4), Pattinson said film directors Ben Safdie and Josh Safdie encouraged him to perform the sex act on a real dog. The dog’s owner also said he could masturbate his pet.

“There was this one scene which we shot where it’s basically, there’s a drug dealer who busts into the room and I was sleeping with the dog and basically giving the dog a hand job.

“One half of the directing duo told me to just do it for real and don’t be a pussy,” he said.

“The dog’s owner was like ‘Well, he’s a breeder, you can. You’ve just gotta massage the inside of his thighs.’” Pattinson recounted.

But Pattinson had nothing but praise for the directing duo and said he was “extremely proud” of the movie.

I feel embarrassed that in the moment, I was trying to make Jimmy laugh, only to create confusion and a false impression,” he said.

Pattinson said used a prosthetic dog penis, although the scene never made it into the movie.

In the movie, Pattinson’s character, Constantine, goes on a twisted odyssey through the city’s underworld to get his younger learning-disabled brother out of jail.

The Humane Society of the United States is one of the leading advocates of criminalizing bestiality in the United States.

Animal rights group, PETA, said in a statement it would investigate the incident and praised Pattinson for disclosing it.

Check out the video below from the show and a trailer from the movie, which received a six-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year.