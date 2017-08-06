Serena Williams Goes Back to Future With '50s Themed Baby Shower (See!)

Serena Williams and her celebrity pals decided the best place to throw the tennis star a baby shower was back in the 1950s. They surprised her Saturday (Aug. 5) with the back to the future event and Serena was totally down with it.

The tennis champion is expecting with fiance and Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian.

She got into the spirit wearing a red bandana and wore a yellow poodle skirt and black and white saddle shoes. She completed the look with a string of pearls.

Serena Williams Wows at Baby Shower

She was joined by celebrity pals Eva Longoria, Kelly Rowland, Ciara and La La Anthony at Nick’s 50’s Diner in West Palm Beach, Fla,

Her guests all dressed won in ’50s-inspired outfits.

Sister Venus Williams wore a black-and-white polka dot dress with a red hat and shoes. Eva wore the same print in red-and-black.

Ciara wore a grey skirt with a pink poodle on the side, and both Kelly and La La accessorized checked tops with bandanas and sunglasses.

The group posed for a number of photos posted on social media with the hashtag “ShakeRattleandRoll2017,” including them standing by a red jukebox and a vintage pick-up truck.

“When you and your crew go so far back to the 50’s. Even then they had your back,” Serena wrote in one caption.

Serena and Alexis don’t know whether they are expecting a boy or a girl, but the Reddit co-founder recently admitted they have a “hunch” they are having a daughter.

“She won the Australian Open while pregnant. She remarked that she feels it has to be a girl because everything that little baby went through and handled like a champ…only a woman could be strong enough to take on,” he said.