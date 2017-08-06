Breaking News, Gossip, Pop Culture, Arts, Music, Theater, Film&TV, Fashion, Events | TheImproper.com

CELEBRITIES

Justin Theroux Jen Photo 'Romantic?' Body Language Says Otherwise (see!)

Marked Second Anniversary of Their Marriage

By , August 6th, 2017
Justin Theroux Jennifer Aniston Instagram

Justin Theroux celebrated his second anniversary with this snap of wife Jennifer Aniston. But what does the body language say? (Photo: Instagram)

Justin Theroux’s photo of wife Jennifer Aniston, posted Saturday on their second wedding anniversary, is being called “romantic.” But the body language says otherwise. Are cracks in the marriage?

The 45-year-old actor posted the photo on his Instagram account surrounded by love emojis.

But what’s striking about it is the pose.

It shows Aniston, 48, kissing Theroux on the cheek in a clear sign of affection. But Theroux is emotionless, staring off in the distance, as if she isn’t even there.

He projects no emotional reaction whatsoever.

The image suggests he’s detached and indifferent about his marriage, while Jen is the one showing emotion.

“They love to laugh and share a wicked sense of humor,” a so-called source told People.

“It’s possible that this marriage would not have worked as well if they were in their 20s, but they aren’t. They are great friends and have total respect for each other,” the magazine reported.

advertisement

But the photo clearly shows a superior-subordinate relationship. Justin is demanding love and affection, while returning none on his own.

The couple both have busy work schedules and spend long stretches apart. That’s one of the leading causes of divorce in Hollywood.

“Justin can still make Jen blush. She still talks about how she finds him very sexy,” the magazine claimed.

Oddly, when asked about his tips for a happy marriage, Justin had nothing to offer. He said he thinks he’s no better at being a husband than the next person.

Jen was famously married to actor Brad Pitt in 2000 after dating for two years. They divorced in 2005. Jen dated a slew of Hollywood celebrities before hooking up with Justin in 2011 and married in 2015.

The clock has just about run out for her Hollywood relationships. Let’s hope they don’t fall into that trap.

🏹…❤️✌️

A post shared by @justintheroux on




Keith Girard

