John Oliver Devours Trump Pie in the Sky Border Patrol Plan (Watch!)

If Donald Trump thinks health care is complicated wait until you get a read on his plans to expand patrols on the U.S-Mexican border. It’s as poorly thought out and careless as everything else he does. John Oliver explains on “Last Week Tonight.”

Oliver isn’t afraid to tackle Trump’s more arcane moves and his show format gives him enough time to break them down so anyone can understand them.

The U.S. Border Patrol isn’t the sexiest subject compared with, say, Trump’s Russia problems. But the issue is immensely important to the nation.

While the patrol plays an immensely important role in law enforcement and providing humanitarian aid, it’s also easy to fuck up.

And, Trump appears to be doing just that.

The president has ordered a massive surge in hiring to beef up the ranks. Some 20,000 agents work the border now and Trump wants to add 5,000 more.

But anytime you add quantity, you’re destined to suffer a decline in quality.

Since the president doesn’t care about history, he’s doomed to repeat it. President George W. Bush tried exactly the same thing during his administration, with disastrous results.

