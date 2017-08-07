Rita Ora Still Looking for U.S. Audience; Hits GMA With New Song (watch!)

Rita Ora has never found success in the United States equal to her popularity in native Great Britain. But her second album may be the charm. She sang her latest song from the album today (Aug. 7) on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

Ora, 26, has all the makings of a major pop star.

She has the looks, an exotic background (Albanian by way of Kosovo) and a stellar voice.

Her 2012 debut studio album, Ora, went straight to No. 1 in the United Kingdom, along with two singles “R.I.P.” and “How We Do (Party).”

But the album was never released in the United States and performed poorly in seven other markets.

She charted in the U.S. with two singles, 2012’s “How We Do (Party)” and 2014’s “I will Never Let You Down.” But neither made it into the top 50 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.

To make matters worse, four years have passed since her last album. She’s stayed in the spotlight as an opening act and featured performer with other artists. A smattering of tabloid coverage has helped as well.

She’s making the rounds now promoting her upcoming album. She showed off her bubbly charm and oozed sensuality during her GMA performance of “Your Song.”

She also sang the tune two weeks ago on “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.”

Your Song,” released last month, was co-written by Ed Sheeran, another UK artist who broke through in the United States thanks largely to Taylor Swift, who promoted him heavily.

Ora is also getting some exposure on a new ABC reality music show “Boyband.” She teams with former Backstreet Boy Nick Carter, Emma Bunton, aka Baby Spice of Spice Girls fame and producer Timbaland.

She’ll also be the opening act for the 2017 Teen Choice Awards, which airs this weekend. “Busy week starts tomorrow!! SO excited #YOURSONG.”

America is overflowing with home-grown pop princesses right now, so it remains to be seen whether she can breakout.

Hopefully, she’ll release something other than another homogenized pop album.

Check out Rita’s GMA interview below, her Tonight Show performance and her “Your Song” music video.

Let us know your thoughts