Nemis Golden: Drag Queens Really Are 'Born This Way' He's 8! (Video)

Nemis Quinn Mélançon Golden believes drag queens really are “born this way,” and he’s living proof. He’s been dressing in drag for as long as he can remember. He’s only eight, but has already adopted an alter-ego, “Lactatia.”

“I think I’ve had Lactatia inside of me since I was born,” he tells Elle magazine. “And that’s why I love that song ‘Born This Way’ [by Lady Gaga].”

When he’s dressing in drag, Nemis says it makes he “feel very happy, like I am accepted.”

Cross-dressers wear clothing commonly associated with the opposite sex. Conservative religious types argue that it’s a lifestyle choice rather than genetically per-determined.

But Nemis, who lives in Montreal, refutes that premise. He’s wanted to wear make-up from the age of two and just grew to love it, says mother Jessica Mélançon.

He grew up wearing his sisters hand me down princess costumes and fancy shoes while playing with monster trucks and riding a skateboard, according to his parents. He identifies as a boy out of drag.

He loves to pose and has even taken “Vogue” lessons.

Nemis raised eyebrows when he appeared on stage in May with “Ru Paul’s”Drag Race” star Bianca del Rio, during the “Werq the World” drag tour in Montreal.

Critics say his parents and all adults who encourage the boy to participate in the lewd shows are guilty of “child abuse,” according to one gay lifestyle site.

“This is unambiguous and shameful child abuse. Through the ‘trans’ cult movement, evil is being promoted as good, and innocent women and children are the victims,” Illinois Family Institute writer Laurie Higgins told LifeSiteNews.

A new Elle video shows how he transforms to his alter ego and he gets a special visit from “Vivacious,” a drag queen from Season Six of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

“By the time you turn 12, you are going to be a weapon of mass devastation,” says Vivacious.

Wait… he already is now.

Check out the video below, let us know your thoughts