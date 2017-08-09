Chloe Moretz Nixes Naming Fat-Shame Co-Star; But We Finger Suspect (video)

Chloe Moretz says she was fat-shamed and reduced to tears on the set of a movie when she was just 15-years-old. She declined to say who; only that it was her romantic interest co-star. So we’ve rounded up the suspects.

Moretz says her on-screen love interest told her they’d “never date in real life” because she was “too big” for him.

“This guy that was my love interest was like, ‘I’d never date you in real life,’ and I was like, ‘What?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, you’re too big for me’ — as in my size. It was one of the only actors that ever made me cry on set,” she said in a new interview with Variety.

Now 20, she’s learned to forgive. But it’s had a lasting impact; she hasn’t forgotten.

She says the incident was “really really dark” because she was just a young teen, and her co-star was bad.

She stops short naming the actor. But by a process of elimination, we can finger a suspect.

Chloe turned 15 in 2012. That year she appeared in only one film “Dark Shadows” with Johnny Depp and did not have a lead role. Plus, she was only 14 during production.

The following year, she appeared in four films, all of which were likely produced while she was still 15.

The first movie out, “Movie 43,” was anthology comedy co-directed and produced by Peter Farrelly with an ensemble cast.

Chloe starred in segment called “Middleschool Date” opposite Christopher Mintz-Plasse and Jimmy Bennett. Bennett is her love interest.

What’s more the movie short is about a first date for the couple, which would lend itself to an on-screen chat about dating.

She teamed up with Mintz-Plasse, again, for her second film out that year, “Kick Ass 2,” with Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Mintz-Plasse reprises his role as Chris D’Amico, aka Red Mist, aka The Motherfucker. Taylor-Johnson played David Lizewski, aka Kick-Ass, to her Hit Girl. But calling him a romantic lead would be a stretch.

Next up, Chloe starred in a remake of the 1970s classic “Carrie.” In the supernatural horror film, she played opposite Portia Doubleday, Alex Russell and Ansel Elgort.

Her final film that year, “Girls Rising,” was a documentary; Chloe was one of the narrators.

The only other possibility would be the film “Laggies,” a romantic comedy directed by Lynn Shelton. It starred Keira Knightley, Sam Rockwell, Kaitlyn Dever, Jeff Garlin, Ellie Kemper and Mark Webber.

But the film was shot in June 2013, three months after Chloe’s 16th birthday.

So by way of deduction, the dick head co-star appears to be Bennett.

Mintz-Plasse, the only other suspect starred in another film the same year and also worked with Chloe in the original “Kick Ass,” filmed when she was just 12.

It’s doubtful she would have worked with him again so soon after her humiliating experience.

“I went bawling to my brother and he was like, ‘What happened?’ And I was like, ‘He told me I was too big.’ My brother was so angry,” she recalls.

But that’s not the worst of it.

“I had to pick it up and go back on set and pretend he was a love interest, and it was really hard,” she says.

“It just makes you realize that there are some really bad people out there and for some reason, he felt the need to say that to me,” she adds.

“You have to kind of forgive and not forget really, but it was just like wow. It was jarring. I look back on it and I was 15, which is really, really dark.”

