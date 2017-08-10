Breaking News, Gossip, Pop Culture, Arts, Music, Theater, Film&TV, Fashion, Events | TheImproper.com

IM-logo2-sm
THE IMPROPER MAGAZINE
TODAY'S TOP NEWS
Subscribe To TheImproper's Email Newsletters, Free!
PREVIOUS STORY NEXT STORY
 
 
COMEDY

Donald Trump to Kim Jong Un: I'm Hugely Crazier Than You Are (video)

Stephen Colbert on Trump's Fire and Fury

By , August 10th, 2017

Stephen Colbert provided the upshot to Donald Trump’s ‘fire and fury’ comment: ‘We’re all gonna die.’ (Photo: ScreenCap)

Donald Trump will absolutely let no one outdo him in the crazy department. You think North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is crazy? Well, Donald is much crazier. In fact he’s hugely crazier. Stephen Colbert explains.

For those who haven’t been following the headlines lately, it all went down like this.

The North Korean despot has been firing off missiles, including one capable of reaching some parts of the continental United States. And, he’s vowed to launch a nuclear holocaust.

Nothing unusual in that. He’s been saying that for years and previous U.S. presidents have taken the threats in stride. They’re basically baseless.

But Trump, apparently desperate for anything to re-direct attention from his burgeoning Russia scandal, was about to let Un’s threats go unanswered.

In an incredible off-the-cuff statement, Trump vowed to rain “fire and fury” on North Korea, “unlike the world has ever seen,” if Un launched a missile against the United States.

advertisement

The statement was not only an unprecedented provocation, but it was also just bat shit crazy. No one in his administration, including Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, saw it coming.

Not only did his statement mark an abrupt about face of U.S. policy, but also directly contradicted Trump’s own words. In an interview before running for president, Trump said he would negotiate like crazy (poor choice of words) with the dictator.

For once, the North Koreans came across as the responsible party. They called Trump’s statement a “load of nonsense.”

So, leave it to Colbert to provide the upshot: “I don’t want to be alarmist, but we’re all gonna’ die,” he said, kicking off his monologue.

Check it out below, let us know your thoughts and be sure to follow IM on Twitter for the latest in late night comedy.




EXPLORE THESE RELATED POSTS 

Colbert Dissects GOP Health Care Bill: Woopee, We’re All Gonna Die! (Watch!) Trump Demotes ISIS, Now Media ‘Enemy of People,’ Says Colbert (see!) Jon Stewart Scares Stephen Colbert Straight on Trump Executive Orders Stephen Colbert Goes Deep Off Grid to Find Jon Stewart for Late Show (see!)
About the Author: Keith Girard is Editor and Pubilsher of TheImproper, New York City’s cutting edge arts, entertainment pop culture and lifestyle Web magazine. Before that, he was editor-in-chief of Billboard magazine and a reporter for the Washington Post among other media positions.

August 10th, 2017 | Tags: , , , , , , | Category: COMEDY, POLITICS





 


  Article Reprints




  Subscribe
To TheImproper’s Email Newsletters, Free!
160X600_3.gifLTBP3