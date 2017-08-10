Donald Trump to Kim Jong Un: I'm Hugely Crazier Than You Are (video)

Donald Trump will absolutely let no one outdo him in the crazy department. You think North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is crazy? Well, Donald is much crazier. In fact he’s hugely crazier. Stephen Colbert explains.

For those who haven’t been following the headlines lately, it all went down like this.

The North Korean despot has been firing off missiles, including one capable of reaching some parts of the continental United States. And, he’s vowed to launch a nuclear holocaust.

Nothing unusual in that. He’s been saying that for years and previous U.S. presidents have taken the threats in stride. They’re basically baseless.

But Trump, apparently desperate for anything to re-direct attention from his burgeoning Russia scandal, was about to let Un’s threats go unanswered.

In an incredible off-the-cuff statement, Trump vowed to rain “fire and fury” on North Korea, “unlike the world has ever seen,” if Un launched a missile against the United States.

The statement was not only an unprecedented provocation, but it was also just bat shit crazy. No one in his administration, including Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, saw it coming.

Not only did his statement mark an abrupt about face of U.S. policy, but also directly contradicted Trump’s own words. In an interview before running for president, Trump said he would negotiate like crazy (poor choice of words) with the dictator.

For once, the North Koreans came across as the responsible party. They called Trump’s statement a “load of nonsense.”

So, leave it to Colbert to provide the upshot: “I don’t want to be alarmist, but we’re all gonna’ die,” he said, kicking off his monologue.

Check it out below, let us know your thoughts and be sure to follow IM on Twitter for the latest in late night comedy.