Robert Pattinson Tells How He Ditched Fans During Twilight Days (video)

Robert Pattinson was adored by fans during his “Twilight” days, but the love wasn’t always a two way street. Pattinson revealed that he often ditched fans and the paparazzi through a number of clever deceptions to throw them off his trail.

He talked about his experience during on ABC’s “Good Morning America. ” He’s promoting his gritty new movie “Good Time.”

His new role as a small-time street hood is about as far as he can get from “Twilight” character Edward Cullen. And that’s just how he likes it.

He plays Connie, a street-wise Queens hustler who is desperate to get his mentally challenged brother out of jail following a botched robbery.

The role required the English actor to master a Queens, New York, accent.

He said he spent months working with directors Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie, including dressing in character and doing improvised scenes, before shooting the movie.

He said he even spent “ages and ages” in a Queens tattoo shop listening to the way people talked.

“It was one of the first times I’ve stayed in character for a significant period of time. It’s very satisfying wandering around shooting a movie and no one noticed, no one in it looks recognizable.”

Pattinson wasn’t so lucky while filming the “Twilight” movie saga between 2008 and 2012. He was recognized everywhere he went, despite being intensely private.

Often times, he said he worked out elaborate schemes to dodge fans and photographers.

He would rent multiple Uber cars and often hid in the trunk of a car to make his escape. “I used to do that with my assistant all the time,” he laughed.

“It’s an embarrassing thing. You get to a point where you have no idea if anyone is following you or not,” he said.

In a separate interview, Pattinson said he would also be open to doing another multi-film saga like “Twilight,” or even reprise his character for a new “Twilight” movie.

Although, he said it would be “fascinating to see how the studio would handle his character, since he’s aged a bit.

Check out the video below, let us know your thoughts and be sure to follow IM on Twitter for the latest movie news.