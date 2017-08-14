Anti-Fascist WW II Message Suddenly Relevant in Age of Trump (see!)

Donald Trump has been compared to Hitler in more ways than one, but nothing makes the point better than a 1943 film produced during World War II that warns against the dangers of being “suckered” by Fascism, race-hatred and bigotry.

The film, titled. “Don’t Be A Sucker,” was produced by the United States Department of War during World War II.

It warns of the dangers of fascism and bigotry.

The video went viral over the weekend in the wake of white supremacist violence in Charlottesville, VA, that resulted in the death of a 32-year-old woman.

The protest over the removal of a statue of Robert E. Lee, drew the Ku Klux Klan, Neo-Nazi groups, and other white supremacist groups. The were met by hordes of counter-protesters.

The violence reached a crescendo when a 20-year-old white racist drove his car into counter-protesters, killing Charlottesville para-legal Heather Heyer and injuring 19 others.

Police charged the driver, James Fields, 20, of Ohio, with second-degree murder, three counts of malicious wounding and other charges.

Trump exacerbated tensions when he failed to condemn the white supremacists and Neo-Nazis by name and blamed “both sides” for the violence. Alt-right groups took that as an implicit sign of support.

Fox News and right-wing propaganda outlets, which tried to cover for the President, failed to get the point.

“I think the president nailed it,” Fox & Friends host Pete Hegseth. “He condemned in the strongest possible terms hatred and bigotry on all sides, as opposed to immediately picking a side out the gate.”

But there were no sides in this protest. There is no room in this country for Neo-Nazis and white supremacist sympathizers.

Former Congressman John Dingle, 93, who fought in World War II capture that sentiment.

“I signed up to fight Nazis 73 years ago and I’ll do it again if I have to,” he tweeted. “Hatred, bigotry, & fascism should have no place in this country.”

Against that back-drop, “Don’t Be a Sucker,” went viral.

The 15-minute short-film debuted in 1943 and was re-released in 1947, in a move the Defense Department hoped would help pave the way for desegregating the armed forces.

It focuses on an “average American” who stops to listen to a bigoted “rabble-rouser,” who blames blacks, foreigners, Catholics and Free Masons for the nation’s ills.

The man is taken aside by a naturalized Hungarian professor, who witnessed the rise of Adolph Hitler in Germany. The Fascist dictator used the same racist and bigoted speech to rise to power.

“I have seen what this kind of talk can do,” says the professor. “I saw it before in Berlin.”

“We must never let that to happen to us or our country. We must not allow ourselves to be divided by race, or color or religion, because in this country we all belong to minority groups,” the Hungarian professor says.

Check out the video below, let us know your thoughts